JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

