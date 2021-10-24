Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

