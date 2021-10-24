Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,006 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

