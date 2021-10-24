Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $221,000.

BHK stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

