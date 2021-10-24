Citigroup Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

