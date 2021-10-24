TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 157,152 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
