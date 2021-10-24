TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 157,152 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.