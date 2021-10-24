CSX’s (CSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

