Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $65.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMBM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.
Shares of CMBM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.
In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.