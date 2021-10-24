Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $65.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMBM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

