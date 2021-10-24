Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Berry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

