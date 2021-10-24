CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.62.

CONE opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

