FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS opened at $37.00 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $11,170,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,371,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.