Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

TSE TXG opened at C$14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.97. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

