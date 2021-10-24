Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

