Cowen Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

