KeyCorp Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $31.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

