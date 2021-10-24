AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

AVAV stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,029.33 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AeroVironment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

