SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $755.00 Price Target at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $640.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

