Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.