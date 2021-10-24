Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,357,332 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.