Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $70.56

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.56, but opened at $72.25. Transcat shares last traded at $72.25, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $539.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transcat by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

