iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $456.45

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $456.45 and last traded at $455.37, with a volume of 84279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

