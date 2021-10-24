Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 5.8%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 28,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,449,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

