Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.45

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.
SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.
In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
