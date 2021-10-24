Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.45

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Standex International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.