EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.69.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.76. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. Analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

