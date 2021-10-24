EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.69.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.76. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
