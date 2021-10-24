Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.