Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

GMTX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,801,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

