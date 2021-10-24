Royal Bank of Canada Boosts KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €76.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.39.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

