Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.80.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

