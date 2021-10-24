Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

