$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

