Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SBGI stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

