REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

