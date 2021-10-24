Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PLUG stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

