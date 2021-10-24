Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $750.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $705.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

