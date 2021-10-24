The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $35.50. The Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 3,994 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.