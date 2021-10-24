Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.23.

Synaptics stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

