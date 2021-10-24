B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $153.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 99.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

