Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

