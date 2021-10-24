Head to Head Contrast: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $33.52, suggesting a potential upside of 72.07%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 19.86% 7.40% 5.08% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.75 $2.32 billion $1.15 16.94 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.54 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

