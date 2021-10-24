Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) were up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 2,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.