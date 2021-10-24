Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Down to $207.90

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.90, but opened at $200.87. Whirlpool shares last traded at $203.23, with a volume of 16,687 shares trading hands.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

