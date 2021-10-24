23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 60,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,347,664 shares.The stock last traded at 9.41 and had previously closed at 10.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ME. began coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

