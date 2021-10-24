Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,038,343 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

