Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.