Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Auto Trader Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

