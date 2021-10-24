Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

