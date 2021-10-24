United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.06.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

