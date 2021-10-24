Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Antara Capital LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

