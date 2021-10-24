Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

