Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

